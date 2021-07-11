Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Deepika Padukone and Super Junior's Choi Siwon unknowingly shared the frame at Wimbledon finals 2019
bollywood

When Deepika Padukone and Super Junior's Choi Siwon unknowingly shared the frame at Wimbledon finals 2019

In 2019, Deepika Padukone and Super Junior member Choi Siwon were among those who attended the Wimbledon finals. The two were coincidentally photographed in the same frame.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 07:05 AM IST
Deepika Padukone and Choi Siwon were accidentally photographed in the same frame at Wimbledon 2019 finals.

Wimbledon finals are usually a star-studded affair. While members of the British royal families, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle, are spotted at the event almost every year, several other international stars have also been photographed at the sporting event. Back in 2019, Deepika Padukone was one of the many stars who received an invite to the tennis tournament's finals.

Deepika Padukone was spotted in the stands along with Kendall Jenner, Henry Golding, and Brooklyn Beckham, among many others, watching the final match between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. However, Indian fans of Korean pop music and Korean dramas were taken by surprise when photos of Deepika sharing the frame with Super Junior member Choi Siwon made their way to social media.

In pictures shared on various platforms, Deepika and Siwon were photographed sporting a similar expression of shock in between the match. Another picture featuring the two stars focusing on the match was also shared online. Although the pictures were together, it doesn't seem like the two stars interacted during the match.

However, Choi Siwon was seen taking pictures with Henry Golding, who appeared in the movie Crazy Rich Asian, at the event.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra attends Wimbledon finals with Kate Middleton, Prince William. See pics

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was recently in the news regarding another K-pop group. The actor left BTS fans guessing after she liked pictures of the members posing in Louis Vuitton's outfits. In April, the international brand had revealed that they've roped in BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook as Louis Vuitton's ambassadors. Deepika had liked the announcement post on Instagram, leaving fans wondering if she was also a fan of the band.

Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak, which was released in 2020. She has many projects in the pipeline. This includes Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, '83 with Ranveer Singh, an upcoming movie with Prabhas, a domestic noir film with Shakun Batra, and the Indian adaptation of The Intern.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deepika padukone wimbledon wimbledon tennis tournament wimbledon final

Related Stories

bollywood

After BTS' Dynamite, watch Tiger Shroff performs to EXO member Kai's track Mmmh, EXO-Ls approve

PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 02:46 PM IST
bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are 'ready for takeoff' as they begin Fighter shoot. See pics

PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 06:10 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Niharika NM’s rant about people giving useless tips may crack you up

Sloth bear chases away tiger in this viral video. Seen it yet?

Cobra mom and her 26 babies rescued from a house in Odisha. See pics

Giant panda cub enjoys ‘fruitsicle’ as summer treat, clip is too cute to handle
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP