When Deepika Padukone revealed Ranveer Singh’s habits and left everyone in splits

As Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrate their third wedding anniversary on Sunday, here is a fun fact revealed by the Piku actor about the latter. 
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in 2018. 
Published on Nov 14, 2021 07:14 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. The two tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in Italy in 2018 and are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on Sunday.  

The Bajirao Mastani actors once shared the stage at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards in 2019 where Deepika revealed Ranveer's lesser known habits she gets to witness at home. Talking about how he takes a lot of time to do regular chores, Deepika said, "He takes longer in the shower, longer in the loo, longer to get ready, longer to get into bed." 

However, the last words of her statement left the audience in splits and Deepika was quick to sense it. Putting all doubts to rest, Deepika clarified, "I said longer to get into bed."

True to their respective personalities, Deepika had walked the red carpet in a risque black gown, while Ranveer was in a floral mutli-coloured suit at the event.

Deepika once shared a meme, hinting at Ranveer's habit of finishing her leftovers. She had called him a 'trashcan' for eating all the leftover food.

But it's not just Ranveer, Deepika Padukone had once opened up about one of her habits as well which is disliked by him. The actor had revealed that Ranveer calls her ‘phat phat’ for that reason. She said in an interview to Film Companion, "My mother always says this; Ranveer keeps saying it, ‘Can you sit in one place. Can you not have to do something all the time.’ And I don't know I am always up to something."

Ranveer and Deepika will now be seen on screen for the fourth time in the sports drama, 83. While Ranveer plays cricketer Kapil Dev in the film, Deepika plays his wife Romi Dev.

