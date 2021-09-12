Ranveer Singh had a ‘smashing’ Saturday with Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu. See pic

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spent their Saturday night with badminton star PV Sindhu. Ranveer shared a selfie with her on Instagram after their meet-up.

In the photo, Ranveer is wearing large sunglasses and has tied his hair in a ponytail. PV Sindhu is in a white dress and Deepika is also wearing a white top with golden earrings. “Smashing time! @pvsindhu1 @deepikapadukone,” Ranveer wrote with the photo.

PV Sindhu replied to his post, writing, “@ranveersingh @deepikapadukone lovely spending time with you guys. Looking forward to see you soon." She, too, shared the same selfie on her page and wrote, “The smiles on our faces show what a fun time we had @ranveersingh @deepikapadukooone.”

On Saturday evening, paparazzi in Mumbai spotted Deepika with Sindhu, making their way to a restaurant. The paparazzi asked Deepika to pose solo for picture but she refused. Instead, she asked them to photograph Sindhu alone. “Mera solo nahi, inka lo (Don't take my solo pictures, take hers),” she said.

Their get-together comes weeks after Sindhu won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She has become the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals in a row.

Deepika has a long line-up of projects in the pipeline including 83, Baiju Bawra, Fighter, Sanki, Pathan and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film The Intern, which will also feature Amitabh Bachchan.

Deepika recently also signed her second Hollywood film, a cross-cultural romantic comedy, the title of which has not been revealed yet.

Ranveer, who is all set to make his TV debut by hosting Colors' quiz show The Big Picture, will be seen in ’83, Sooryavanshi, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster hit Anniyan. He is currently working on Karan Johar's directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.