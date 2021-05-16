When Deepika Padukone spoke on no-phone policy at her wedding with Ranveer Singh: 'Privacy was secondary'

The wedding of actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh was a private affair with only family and their close ones in attendance. However, the wedding had a no-phone policy. After their marriage, Deepika had revealed the real reason why the ceremony was highly guarded, adding that privacy was the secondary factor.

The couple got married in November 2018 in Italy’s Lake Como. Speaking with Filmfare in December 2018, Deepika had said that guests were asked to leave behind their phone so that they could truly enjoy the ceremony and not end up clicking pictures. "Privacy was secondary. The reason we asked our guests not to have cell phones was because we wanted them to be present in the moment. Usually, everyone is on their cell phones, capturing the moment."

"These moments should be in your mind and heart as they’re never going to come back. Every single guest, I kid you not, is so thankful. People who’ve never danced in their lives were on the dance floor. People who’ve never tasted alcohol were tasting wine. That’s how free people were. They were emotionally present there and they didn’t have any choice but to talk to each other. Since we were a small group of just uncles, aunties, cousins and friends we could ask them to leave their phones behind. Everyone who has meant something to us in our life was there. They understood where we were coming from," she had also added.

She had also spoken about her memorable moments from the wedding. "There are so many memorable moments. My mother doing the kanyadaan. Also that moment on November 13, when I was getting my mehendi done and the sun came out. Ranveer and I have a connection with the sun, we love the sun. Everything was perfect. Not one bag got misplaced, no one missed a flight, it was all in place. On November 15, after the Anand Karaj ceremony was over, there was one boat to take Ranveer and me back to the hotel from the venue. The sun was setting… it was the first time after our marriage that we were alone. We listened to our favourite song on full volume and literally rode into the sunset."

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be seen in the upcoming sports drama 83 where he will share screen space with Deepika. He will essay the role of cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus in the pipeline. Last month Ranveer Singh had announced his collaboration with actor Anil Kapoor in a yet-untitled project.

On the other hand, apart from 83, Deepika will star in Pathan, Fighter, Mahabharata, The Intern, Nag Ashwin's next and Shakun Batra's next.