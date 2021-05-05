When Deepika Padukone was confused for Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor couldn't help but smile

Back in 2015, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone held everyone's attention as they reunited for Tamasha. Fans couldn't help but gush over their chemistry during the promotions.

However, during a press conference, Deepika and Ranbir found themselves in an awkward spot. The on-screen couple was taking on questions from the media when a man from the audience accidentally referred to Deepika as Katrina. Though the man quickly apologized, the crowd was left in splits.

Deepika laughed at first and then said, "Thanks". The reporter apologised, noting that it was an unintentional goof-up. Deepika responded, "No, no, it's okay."

At the same event, Ranbir revealed his first impression of Deepika. He revealed seeing Deepika for the first time before for Saawariya and Om Shaanti Om, respective in the same studio, in Mumbai. "I stepped out of the studio and she was walking past me wearing her costume. At that time, my first impression was that she would become a huge star, she's extremely beautiful and I think she's only become better than the first image I saw her," he said.

Over the past few years, Ranbir and Deepika have delivered a few box office successes. Ranbir's last release Sanju minted over ₹300 crores, becoming the third-highest earner ever in Bollywood. The actor has been busy with upcoming projects Brahmastra, with his girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt. He also has Shamshera in the pipeline.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra is lost in conversation with Michael B Jordan in unseen pic from Met Gala 2017

Deepika, on the other hand, has delivered memorable movies like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat post the release of Tamasha. She also turned producer for her movie Chhapaak last year. She has a number of projects in the pipeline, including '83, Untitled Shakun Batra film, Pathan, Fighter, an upcoming movie with Prabhas and the Indian adaptation of Hollywood movie The Intern.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON