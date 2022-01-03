When Divya Dutta met Salman Khan as a fan during summer vacation, went on to star with him years later. See pic

Divya Dutta, 44, has shared a fan moment with Salman Khan, 56. She recalled meeting him during one of her summer vacations.

Sharing the throwback picture on Instagram, Divya wrote, "Found a major throwback! When we visited Mumbai in our summer vacations and me and @drrahulsdutta got our pics clicked with my ever fav @BeingSalmanKhan. Look at my excited expression! And the similar pose! A few years later, when I joined movies, shared screen space with him… life. love you @beingsalmankhan #thestarsinmysky."

Divya wore a salwar kurta paired with a sleeveless jacket and folded her hands, just like Salman, as they posed for the camera. Several of her fans called her “cute” in the comments section.

A few years ago, Divya had shared a similar picture from her meeting with Salman. She had shared it on Twitter with the caption, “In summer holidays had specially come from Punjab to see my fav ⁦@BeingSalmanKhan⁩ shoot."

Divya had later played the role of Salman's sister in the 1995 film, Veergati. It was written, produced and directed by KK Singh and also starred Atul Agnihotri, who is now married to Salman's sister Alvira Khan.

Divya and Salman have also featured in the 2003 film, Baghban. She played his sister-in-law in the film that had Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

Salman recently celebrated his 56th birthday. Wishing him on Twitter, Divya had written, “Happy bday @BeingSalmanKhan. Bigger hug. Dher saara pyar (Lots of love).”

Divya was last seen in the 2020 web show, Hostages. She also has Sheer Qorma up for release. She plays a non-binary person in the film and stars opposite Swara Bhasker.

