When Genelia got jealous on seeing Ritiesh Deshmukh kiss Preity Zinta's hands, watch hilarious video

Genelia Deshmukh has shared a hilarious video showing how she got jealous when Riteish Deshmukh greeted Preity Zinta with a lot of love and had to bear the brunt of the same upon returning home.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:06 PM IST
Riteish Deshmukh showered Preity Zinta with love as Genelia looked on at an event.

Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia Deshmukh are counted among the most adorable couples in Bollywood. Genelia has now shared a fun viral video showing her getting jealous when Riteish greeted Preity Zinta with a hug and a kiss on her hands.

Genelia captioned the video in sarcasm, "Wanna know what happened back home?" The video shows Riteish greeting Preity on the green carpet at IIFA Awards in September, 2019. As Riteish exchanges pleasantries with Preity by kissing her hands, a not-so-happy Genelia is seen standing behind her, faking a smile and then making a straight face while seeing them together. The viral video has an added portion from the couple later. Riteish is seen facing a tough time at home as an angry Genelia asks him ‘kya kiya, kya kiya, kya kiya?’ A scared Riteish joins his hands in prayer and tells her ‘tera naam liya, tujhe yaad kiya’ with this song playing in the background.

A fan reacted, "Finally u told the truth..." Another commented, "Genelia...The ultimate material. God bless you both." One more joked, "Kya huwa honga bhai ka god bless him (God knows what would have happened of Riteish, god bless him)."

Riteish and Genelia had made a joint appearance at the green carpet after which Riteish went on to greet Preity, who seldom flies down to India after getting married to US-based Gene Goodenough. While Riteish looked dapper in a black suit, Genelia joined him in an olive green gown with a thigh-high slit. Preity was in a cream silk gown.

The second part of the video has been shot recently as it shows Genelia with her hand in a bandage. She suffered a fall during a skating session and injured her hand earlier this month.

Genelia had shared another candid video which showed Riteish making her ponytail as she sat nursing her hand. The couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in February. They have two sons: Riaan, 6, and Rahyl, 4.

