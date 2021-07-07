Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan considered Dilip Kumar his 'idol', here's how late actor reacted to the compliment
Amitabh Bachchan considered Dilip Kumar his 'idol', here's how late actor reacted to the compliment

Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar had worked together in the film Shakti. While Amitabh has time and again called Dilip his idol, the latter had once praised Amitabh for his dedication.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan worked together in Shakti.

Dilip Kumar, who died on July 7, was Amitabh Bachchan's idol. The actors had worked together in Shakti. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, released in 1982 but remained to be the duo's first and last project together. However, they did come together for a special photoshoot for a renowned film magazine years later.

In 2012, during an interaction with Hindustan Times, Dilip Kumar had reacted to Amitabh Bachchan referring to him as an 'idol.' He said, "I think it is very modest and sweet of Amitabh to say that." He also spoke about Amitabh's dedication to his craft and said that he was pleased to share the experience of working with Amitabh so closely.

"I had him playing my son in Shakti (1982), the lone film in which we worked together. I found him completely dedicated and as eager as I was to achieve the flawlessness one strives to accomplish in rendering even the less challenging scenes. He was attentive, not just to the director’s vision, but equally to my interpretation too. I could sense his absorption of the potency of the scene and it pleased me immensely that I was sharing the experience of rehearsing scenes that demanded so much intensity with an actor who had an equal commitment to give the scenes that glow of excellence," he had said.

Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday. His family friend Faisal Farooqui shared the news of his death on the actor's Twitter account. "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," he wrote.

Also read: Dilip Kumar funeral: Shah Rukh Khan, Dharmendra, Anil Kapoor pay final respects. See pics

Mourning his demise, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a picture from their special magazine shoot and wrote, "My idol Dilip Saheb .. lost .. never before never after .. “an epic era has drawn curtains .. never to happen again Peace and duas." Dilip is survived by his wife Saira Banu.

Topics
dilip kumar amitabh bachchan

