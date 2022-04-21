When Jaaved Jaaferi asked Akshay Kumar about his disciplined life: 'No alcohol, no cigarette, you don't get bored?'

Akshay Kumar, who recently apologised to his fans for sponsoring a tobacco brand, is known for his disciplined life and his focus on fitness. The actor, who has said multiple times that he does not consume alcohol or cigarettes, also says he sleeps early and wakes up at 4. The role of that discipline in his life is so famous that when he announced that he is stepping back from his ad deal with tobacco brand Vimal, fans had questions about how he is awake at 1 am. Also Read| Fans react to Akshay Kumar's midnight apology for Vimal ad: 'You didn't sleep at 9 tonight?

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi also had similar questions about Akshay's lifestyle several years ago. Jaaved had asked Akshay over two decades ago if he doesn't get bored of all the rules in his life. He posed the question in 2001 when Akshay made an appearance on Boogie Woogie, a dance competition reality TV series on which Jaaved was a judge

Akshay made his entry on the show with a performance on the song Dil Se Re from the 1998 film Dil Se. While introducing the actor on the show, Jaaved said about him, "Wo jisse bhi milte hain, bade hi niyam se milte hain, aur jahan bhi mile inhe niyam, inhone un niyamon ko apna liya. In fact unki personal life bhi niyamon pe aadharit hai. Bahot his disciplined aadmi hain (He meets people with rules, he adopts all the rules he finds, and his personal life is also based on rules. He is a very disciplined man)."

Jaaved then asked Akshay, "Jaha tak niyamo ka sawaal hai, kyunki bahut discipline se koshish karte ho, main jaanta hu ki subah 5 baje uth jaate ho, sharab nahi pite ho, cigaratte nahi pite ho, apni zindagi ko kaafi discipline mein rakha hai. To kabhi kabhi lagta hai ki 'yaar kyu kar raha hu, bore ho gaya hu, mujhe kuch karna chahiye', ya you feel that it's worth it (As far as the rules are concerned, I know you lead your life by discipline, you wake up at 5am, don't consume alcohol, don't smoke. So do you ever feel you are getting bored or you think it's worth it)?" In response, Akshay simply asked, "Aapko lagta hai mai bore lagta hu (Do you think I look bored)?"

Boogie Woogie was one of the first dance reality shows on Indian television and started airing in the mid-90s on Sony TV with Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved Jafri, and Ravi Behl as the judges. Javed recently told indianexpress.com that he misses the show and believes it is the "best show" that happened in this country.

