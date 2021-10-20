When Kajol revealed Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge director Aditya Chopra was 'so disgusted' with her over a scene

Actor Kajol had once revealed that Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) director Aditya Chopra was 'disgusted' with her after she couldn't get a shot right. In an old interview, Kajol had said that the scene had to look sensuous but even after the movie released the shot lacked 'something'.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released in 1995. It completed 26 years of release on Wednesday. It launched Shah Rukh and Kajol into superstardom and gave Shah Rukh his romantic hero image. In the film, Kajol essayed the role of Simran Singh and Shah Rukh that of Raj Malhotra.

Speaking with Filmfare, a few years after DDLJ's release, when Kajol was asked the most difficult shot for her, she had said, "The shot where I have to describe my dream guy with passages of poetry. I pick up a duppata and say, 'Saaya sa lehrata hai'. It was supposed to look sensuous… but the dupatta just wouldn’t fall properly. I just couldn’t get the ada right. Adi was so disgusted with me. Even now the shot lacks something."

Speaking on her closeness with her character in DDLJ, Kajol added, "I didn't feel close to Simran at all. Whatever I did stemmed from my imagination and from what I know about some of my friends who are like her. My acting was pre-thought-out reaction. I must have met 120 girls like Simran, girls who have fallen in love... but they have not always seen a happy ending like the character did in the film."

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge also starred Farida Jalal, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Mandira Bedi and Parmeet Sethi. The plot revolved around Raj and Simran who fell in love during their vacation with friends in Europe. However, Simran's father had already promised her marriage to his friend's son. Raj attempts to win her family and marry her.

DDLJ became one of the most successful Indian films. It also won 10 Filmfare Awards as well as the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.