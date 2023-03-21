When Kajol said she can't work with people she doesn't like: 'I don't want to torture myself'

In an old interview, Kajol was asked why she is not seen in too many films. The actor, had then said that she does not want to work 'just for the sake of working'. Kajol had also said in the 2018 interview that she can't work with people she does not like, adding she does not wish to 'torture' herself. Kajol also hinted that she might have done that in the past, but she 'won't do it anymore'. Also read: Kajol shares video to show how to ‘sleep comfortably without banging your head’ on long car rides

Kajol was promoting her film Helicopter Eela, when she said she has been ‘working hard’, and that she needed a break. She also spoke about how people had started calling her a 'fashionista'.

When asked why she was missing from the big screen, Kajol had told Filmfare in 2018, "Honestly, I'm lazy. I don't want to work for more than a certain amount of time. And when a film ends, I need a break. I've been working hard. Last year, I had VIP. I don't want to work just for the sake of working. And you don't come across scripts like Helicopter Eela easily. Also, I can't work with people I don't like. I don't want to torture myself and work with people I don't like. I won't do it anymore."

In the same interview, Kajol had opened up about her 'image transformation'. She said she had not paid attention to her fashion sense in the past as she always had someone telling her 'what suited her'. Kajol had said, "People tell me you've undergone an image transformation, you've become a fashionista. Well that was one part of my life I hadn't paid attention to because I had someone telling me what suited me. But gradually I realised I too had an opinion on it. So whatever I missed out at that point, I made up for later."

Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky (2022). She will next be seen in her first web series, a legal drama titled The Good Wife, an adaptation of the US show of the same name. Her other projects include the OTT web series Lust Stories 2 and Dharma Productions' next alongside Prithviraj and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The emotional thriller is helmed by Kayoze Irani.

