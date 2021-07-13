When Karan Johar admitted that his Lust Stories short film was 'not approved' by mom Hiroo

Karan Johar recently announced that he would be making a return to feature film direction with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, his first film since 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. But in these interim years, Karan has directed two shorts, the most recent of which was a part of the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories. But did you know that the one before that, featured in Lust Stories, was a tad too much for his mother, Hiroo Johar.

Karan Johar in a 2019 appearance on the talk show Social Media Star, hosted by Janice Sequeira, said that his mother got 'very uncomfortable' watching his Lust Stories short film, which revolves around a woman who begins to embrace her own sexuality. The short ended with the woman, played by Kiara Advani having a humorous orgasm. The film also featured Vicky Kaushal and Neha Dhupia.

"My mother got very uncomfortable seeing Kiara Advani have an orgasm in Lust Stories," Karan said. "She was like, 'yeh dikhane ki zarurat thi (was it necessary to show this)?' And I said, 'the whole story was around that orgasm, and it's a reality'." Karan joked that the film was 'not Hiroo approved at all'.

Speaking with Neha Dhupia on her chat show No Filter with Neha, Kiara had said that she had to Google how to use a vibrator for the film. “He’d (Karan) tell each of us what to do, which is very interesting and I think he, at least for me, he literally held my hand through that. So, most of the homework, I would say was happening simultaneously on set... But, of course because it was this vibrator scene, I had really no experience with this device. I needed to Google it," she said.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will reunite Karan with his Student of the Year star Alia Bhatt, and also Ranveer Singh. Ranveer and Alia worked together in Gully Boy.

Karan was supposed to work with him in his period drama Takht, but the film has been indefinitely delayed. It would've also featured Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others.