When Shahid Kapoor explained to Karan Johar what 'the problem' with dating actresses is: 'Sab ulta seedha chalta hai'

Shahid Kapoor, in an old appearance on Koffee with Karan, was asked what 'the problem' with dating 'an actress' is. Shahid said that there are too many, and that after being in a relationship with people from the film industry, he'd learned that it is best to find someone who isn't involved in Bollywood.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple has two children -- daughter Misha and son Zain. They met via the Radha Soami Satsang Beas commune, to which their families belong.

In that 2014 episode of Koffee with Karan, host Karan Johar asked Shahid what he'd learned after dating actresses. He quipped, "Don't date them." When Karan prodded, Shahid said in Hindi, "There are too many issues. Everything is topsy-turvy. You have no idea what's happening in life. You lose perspective. They don't have time. Actresses, when they're dating you, their attention is divided between many things. They have their careers, they're working somewhere, you're doing something."

Shahid's co-guest, Sonakshi Sinha, pointed out that he has the exact same things to occupy him, as well. Karan noted that maybe because a female actor's career in the film industry is comparatively shorter than a man's, perhaps that is why they try to juggle several things at once at an early stage. Shahid agreed.

He continued, "Because of that, the relationship doesn't get the kind of time that it needs. I think it's more difficult when you're dating an actress; when an actor is dating an actress... I would want to experience the other side. I've dated actresses in the past, and I want to experience the other side. I would want to see what it is like to date someone who is not from the same profession. I think it'll help me experience something very different, and I want to experience it, and I really haven't. My last two major relationships have been with people from the same profession, so I want to experience the other side. Maybe it'll be good."

Shahid was last seen in 2019's Kabir Singh, which defied poor reviews to become his biggest solo commercial success. He will next be seen in Jersey, a sports drama, and a streaming series directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.