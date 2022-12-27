When Kareena Kapoor said 'anybody can dance and wear good clothes': 'I want to be known as a powerful actress'

Actor Kareena Khan had once said that she would want to be known as a 'powerful actress' and not a 'dancing star'. In an old interview in 2000, ahead of her debut with Refugee, Kareena had praised the film saying that the break was a dream for her. She had also said that 'anybody can dance and wear good clothes' which she added was 'no big deal'. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor shares Christmas video of Taimur and Jeh, fans react: 'Saif Ali Khan is such a vibe')

Refugee (2000) is a romantic drama film written and directed by JP Dutta. It marked the debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena. The film also starred actors Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Anupam Kher. Refugee was an average grosser at the box office.

In an interview with Rediff, talking about Refugee, she had said, "It is completely different role; it's not the stereotypical role of a college student. I have got a break that is a dream for me. Any other girl of my age will get such a role probably after five years of struggling."

She had also said, "I have got it in my first film. I have got a role that can help me prove I am an actress first. Anybody can dance and wear good clothes. It's no big deal. I don't want to be a dancing star. I want to be known as a powerful actress. I am glad I got this role because it is going to speak for itself."

Currently, Kareena, her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and their children--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan are in Switzerland. Recently, she shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Christmas 2022." In the clip, Kareena shared multiple moments from Christmas night in which Saif played the guitar and her Taimur and Jeh enjoyed the holiday moment.

Kareena and Saif have been married for almost 10 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh.

Kareena was last seen in the family entertainer film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. She will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

