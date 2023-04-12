When Katrina Kaif was asked if ex Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor 'really dislikes her', cropped her out of family pic

Neetu Kapoor had recently shared a cryptic post on Instagram Stories about dating, which a section of social media users said was a dig at actor-son Ranbir Kapoor’s ex girlfriend, Katrina Kaif. Now, an old video of Katrina is grabbing attention, where she responded to the statement, “Rumour is that Ranbir’s mother Neetu doesn’t like you.” Also read: Katrina Kaif’s mom shares cryptic note on ‘respect’; Reddit thinks it is a response to Neetu Kapoor’s post

Katrina Kaif was asked about Neetu Kapoor in a old interview; Neetu with Ranbir Kapoor at his wedding (right).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Reddit account Bolly Blinds N Gossip shared an old video of Katrina Kaif from a 2015 event, where Katrina said she was 'stumped' as she replied to a question about 'rumours' of Neetu disliking her. Katrina and Ranbir dated for a few years. Ranbir married actor Alia Bhatt in April last year, and they welcomed daughter Raha Kapoor months later. In 2021, Katrina married actor Vicky Kaushal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an old video, Katrina was asked at India Today Conclave about her reaction to rumours of Neetu Kapoor ‘disliking’ her. Katrina had then said, "I am just stumped, hold on a second. You know, the reason and the person responsible for these rumours, as you are saying, would be me. I would take the full blame for that. You may ask why. The reason is because since the last eight or nine years, I have chosen not to comment on my personal life, whoever or whatever it is – the people or the man in my life. Because I think it’s the easier way for me to be, there’s no hard and fast reason why. I am a sensitive person. I have a hard time accepting the truths and realities sometimes that affect us all in matters of love, and having to share that with the public as well. It is just something I have chosen to do. Because I have kept everything as closely guarded, as much as possible, you are leaving too much room for everyone and the public to speculate like this.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina had further said, “If you specifically ask me about my relationship with Ranbir’s mother as a woman and as an actress, with whom I have interacted, she is a beautiful, stunning lady with phenomenal grace and just somebody whom I have great admiration for. Somebody who started her career at a very young age, and worked amazingly and successfully in her career, and chose to get married to a man she greatly loved. I think that she is a fantastic person. In fact, everyone I’ve met from his (Ranbir's) family has been lovely, fascinating. Not only Neetu ji, but also his father Rishi ji (Rishi Kapoor), with whom I worked in Namastey London. We hit it off very well in the film. He was such a darling person. He would take me out for dinner in the evening, guide me..."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Katrina was asked about Neetu Kapoor 'airbrushing her out of a photo', Katrina had said she is not on Instagram or Twitter so she can’t say she really knows what the interviewer was talking about.

Katrina Kaif’s mother Suzanne Turquotte shared a post about ‘respect’.

Recently, actor Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram Stories and shared a post that read, “Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ." Days later, Katrina Kaif’s mother Suzanne Turquotte shared a quote via an Instagram post, which read, “I was raised to treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO." She did not add a caption to her post. A fan commented on it, “Perfect timing for this post...” Some Reddit users were convinced that it was in response to Neetu’s post, after Bolly Blinds N Gossip had shared Suzanne's post and written, "Katrina Kaif’s mom posted this on her Instagram today. Is this a response to Neetu?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON