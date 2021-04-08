Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Malaika Arora took on trolls who called her 'buddhi' for dating Arjun Kapoor
When Malaika Arora took on trolls who called her 'buddhi' for dating Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora had once spoken about getting trolled for dating Arjun Kapoor, who is younger to her. The two have been dating for few years.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a few years.

When Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor confirmed their relationship in 2019, she had to face trolls who called her 'desperate' and 'buddhi (old woman)' for dating a younger man. In an interview that year, she had addressed the issue head-on.

While there had been a lot of speculation about them for a long time, the duo had had stayed mum about the topic. Then, they made their relationship Instagram-official.

In an interview to HT Brunch, Malaika was asked if age difference was ever an issue. She said: "The age difference doesn’t really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she’s called ‘desperate’ and a ‘buddhi’. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***."

Malaika also spoke about how her son Arhaan had reacted to the relationship. She said: "I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It’s important to tell your near and dear ones what’s happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today."

Their relationship has only grown stronger since then. They are seen together partying with friends and going on holidays. Malaika had even joined Arjun while he was shooting for Bhoot Police in Dharamshala last year.

