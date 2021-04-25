IND USA
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attended the Oscars in 2011.
When Oscars 2011 interrupted Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's vacation with an invite to the ceremony, watch

  • Ahead of the Oscars 2021 ceremony, here's a look at the time Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attended the Academy Awards. They were invited to attend the Oscars 2011 ceremony.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 02:56 PM IST

India is no stranger to the Academy Awards. The country has won a few Oscars, including Bhanu Athaiya's Best Costume Design, Satyajit Ray's Honorary Oscar for Lifetime Achievement, and AR Rahman's dual win for Slumdog Millionaire, over the past few years. Stars like Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra even attended the awards show in the past. However, did you know that Aishwarya and her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan's invitation to the Oscars wasn't a pre-planned affair? ​

The couple attended the Oscars 2011 ceremony. Speaking to an Indian journalist on the red carpet, Aishwarya and Abhishek revealed that they were originally in Los Angeles for a vacation. However, the word spread, and the Academy invited them to the prestigious ceremony.

"What a great interruption to have, I think. It's been wonderful, it's a bit cold in LA which is unusual but it's wonderful, it's so nice, very sweet of them to invite us and recognise our film industry and we're very happy to be here representing India. Bumped into Ashutosh (Gowariker) which is great, so it feels wonderful to share this platform with the rest of them," Abhishek said at the event.

The couple revealed they were rooting for Colin Firth that year, who was nominated for his role in The King's Speech. The movie won four awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor, which was awarded to Colin.


Abhishek and Aishwarya recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. With Abhishek busy shooting outside of Mumbai, the couple spent time over a video call. Their daughter Aaradhya joined them. Aishwarya had shared a screenshot of their call on Instagram.

Also Read: Razzies 2021: Rudy Giuliani wins Worst Supporting Actor for Borat 2, Robert Downey Jr's Dolittle is Worst Remake

The Academy is prepared to host the Oscars 2021 on Sunday. This year, the nominations were announced by Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas. Mank lead the nominations with 10 nods. Priyanka's movie The White Tiger has bagged a nomination as well.

