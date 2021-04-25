Razzies 2021: Rudy Giuliani wins Worst Supporting Actor for Borat 2, Robert Downey Jr's Dolittle is Worst Remake
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani's unwitting appearance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was named one of the year's worst performances by voters for the annual Razzie prizes on Saturday.
The Razzies, or Golden Raspberry Awards, were created in 1980 and serve as an antidote to Hollywood's glitzy Oscars ceremony, which take place on Sunday.
Giuliani was named worst supporting actor for his brief appearance in Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat mockumentary sequel. The former mayor was unknowingly filmed in a hotel room with an actress pretending to be a reporter. Giuliani has said nothing inappropriate happened.
Absolute Proof, a movie by MyPillow Chief Executive Mike Lindell, was voted the year's worst picture. The film featured baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
Lindell, a vocal supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, also was named worst actor.
Music, a movie directed by musician Sia about a young girl with autism, won the most Razzies overall, with three including worst actress for Kate Hudson.
Razzie winners were chosen by 1,097 members from more than two dozen countries. Members sign up online and pay a $40 membership fee.
Here is a full list of winners:
Worst Actor
Mike Lindell (the My Pillow guy) - Absolute Proof WINNER
Robert Downey, Jr. - Dolittle
Michele Morrone - 365 Days
Adam Sandler - Hubie Halloween
David Spade - The Wrong Missy
Worst Actress
Kate Hudson – Music WINNER
Anne Hathaway - The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl's The Witches
Katie Holmes - Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream
Lauren Lapkus - The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka - 365 Days
Worst Supporting Actress
Maddie Ziegler - Music WINNER
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale - Fantasy Island
Maggie Q - Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig - Wonder Woman 1984
Worst Supporting Actor
Rudy Giuliani (as "Himself") - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm WINNER
Chevy Chase - The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Shia LaBeouf - The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzenegger - Iron Mask
Bruce Willis - Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night
Worst Screen Combo
Rudy Giuliani & His Pants Zipper (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm WINNER
Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing "Welsh" Accent – Dolittle
Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus & David Spade - The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice - Hubie Halloween
Worst Director
Sia – Music WINNER
Charles Band - All 3 Barbie & Kendra movies
Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes - 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle
Ron Howard - Hillbilly Elegy
Worst Screenplay
365 Days WINNER
All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hillbilly Elegy
Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel
Dolittle (Remake) WINNER
365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)
Fantasy Island (Remake/"Re-Imagining")
Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)
Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)