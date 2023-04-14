When Rahul Gandhi asked Shah Rukh Khan for his advice to politicians: 'Please be as honest as realistically possible'

Rahul Gandhi once sought Shah Rukh Khan's advice. At a 2008 event, the Congress leader had asked the actor if he had any suggestion for politicians. A video was recently shared on a fan page, in which Shah Rukh was seen answering the question as then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and BJP leaders such as Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad looked on. The politicians in the audience also clapped as Shah Rukh gave a polite, yet straightforward response. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan is one of Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2023

Shah Rukh Khan was asked if he had an advice for politicians. Here's how he responded to Rahul Gandhi's question.

Rahul Gandhi, in the old video, asked Shah Rukh Khan, "What's the one piece of advice you have towards politicians?" Shah Rukh, being his witty self, laughed and said, “I am glad it is such a simple question.” He then said, “I mean, one piece of advice all the politicians will follow, and we will have a wonderful country... and look who you asked. I lie and cheat, and do deceit for a living. I am an actor, so I am all show, nothing really is concrete inside me."

Shah Rukh went on to share his advice, saying, “But you know, I would like to say that I have a huge amount of respect for people, who run the country or who have it in their hearts to run the country. It is a very selfless service. Let’s not take money under the table, you know, let’s not do shady stuff. If we do it (run the country) right, we all are going to make money, we are all going to be happy, and we can be a great and proud nation. So my advice to all politicians is please be as honest as realistically possible!”

An Instagram user commented on the video, "Bro, those were the times..." Another one praised Shah Rukh's answer, writing, "As honestly as realistically possible (clapping emojis)." Another one said, "SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) is the least lying, cheating or deceiving man..." A comment also read, 'Smoking facts (fire emojis)." A fan also commented, "SRK for PM."

Shah Rukh has been busy working on his upcoming films, Jawan and Dunki. he was last seen in Pathaan, which was released on January 25, 2023. The action film marked Shah Rukh's comeback to films in a lead role after Zero (2018). Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also featured in the superhit spy film.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.