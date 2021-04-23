When Ranbir Kapoor said Koffee With Karan brought a ‘barrage of negativity’ in his life

Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone famously took potshots at Ranbir Kapoor on the third season of Koffee With Karan. Later, in an interview, he said that the show ‘started a barrage of negativity’ in his life.

During a promotional chat for Besharam in 2013, Ranbir was asked by a fan whom he would like to go on Koffee With Karan with. “Koffee With Karan actually started a barrage of negativity in my life, as you must be knowing,” he said, before adding that he has no preference and would go on the show with anyone, including ‘Sonam and Deepika together’.

Elaborating on the aftermath of the Sonam-Deepika episode, Ranbir said, “I didn't expect all of the negativity that came with it. Till today, there is so much of negativity that surrounds me. Certain fans of certain actors turned against me but it is fine. I would probably like to win all of them with my work than with just an interview on Koffee With Karan.” He was speaking to Bollywood Hungama.

Ranbir was in a relationship with Deepika from 2007 to 2009. Sonam took a jibe at him as she said on the show, “Ranbir is a great friend but I don’t know if he’s a great boyfriend. I have known Ranbir all my life and as a boyfriend, I don’t know, I mean, she (Deepika) did a great job hanging onto him for so long.” Deepika, meanwhile, hinted that Ranbir cheated on her and suggested that he endorse a condom brand.

Sonam later distanced herself from the comments and said on a later season of Koffee With Karan that she was not the one taking digs at Ranbir. “If you go back to the episode, I think it was not me,” she said.

Ranbir and Deepika also buried the hatchet later and went on to work together in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Ranbir is currently in a relationship with Alia Bhatt, while Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh.