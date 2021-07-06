Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Ranveer Singh described himself as 'the Lamborghini of men', made Saif Ali Khan giggle: 'It means I'm fast'
bollywood

When Ranveer Singh described himself as 'the Lamborghini of men', made Saif Ali Khan giggle: 'It means I'm fast'

Ranveer Singh made Saif Ali Khan giggle at his antics during an awards show in 2016, when he described himself as 'the Lamborghini of men'. Watch here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Ranveer Singh and Saif Ali Khan at an awards show.

Birthday boy Ranveer Singh's antics at an awards show in 2016 left the entire audience in splits. But no one was more impressed than Saif Ali Khan, who couldn't stop giggling.

Ranveer Singh turned 36 on Tuesday, and celebrated with the announcement of a new film, titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will reunite Ranveer with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt, and mark director Karan Johar's return to feature films for the first time since 2016.

At the GQ Men of the Year Awards, Ranveer in his acceptance speech gave a shout-out to Amitabh Bachchan, who was seated in the crowd. "You are a god among men, I love you," he said, as Amitabh blew him a kiss. Ranveer continued, "Now, coming to little old me. I'm Ranveer, and I am the Lamborghini of men. That's right! I said it." Saif, who was also seated in the crowd, applauded. "What? Why do you have that look on your face, Saif? It means that I'm very fast. I look very sharp. Any disagreements? No? Thank you, thought so."

Ranveer joked that he looked so good that he stopped to admire himself in a mirror while on the way to the restroom earlier that evening. "Coming back to what makes me the Lamborghini of men. I'm fast, I'm sharp, I'm bright and colourful, and I'm also unbearably loud. And if you're with me in Bombay, you can't take me anywhere."

Also read: When Karan Johar saw Ranveer Singh’s poster and thought ‘who is going to see’ Band Baaja Baaraat, felt like ‘fool’ later

Incidentally, Ranveer owns an actual Lamborghini, which he's often spotted driving around Mumbai. The actor was last seen in Gully Boy. He has a slate of films lined up. Sooryavanshi and 83 are ready for release but have been delayed due to the pandemic. Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus are in production.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranveer singh saif ali khan alia bhatt karan johar

Related Stories

bollywood

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar to return to direction with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt film

UPDATED ON JUL 06, 2021 11:22 AM IST
bollywood

When Karan Johar saw Ranveer Singh’s poster and thought ‘who is going to see’ Band Baaja Baaraat, felt like ‘fool’ later

UPDATED ON JUL 06, 2021 08:01 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme

Doggo rushes to save human ‘drowning’ in pool without knowing how to swim

Singapore PM wears turban during Gurudwara inauguration. Watch

Alligator wanders into Florida church, runs away as pastor tries to baptize it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP