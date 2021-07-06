When Ranveer Singh described himself as 'the Lamborghini of men', made Saif Ali Khan giggle: 'It means I'm fast'

Birthday boy Ranveer Singh's antics at an awards show in 2016 left the entire audience in splits. But no one was more impressed than Saif Ali Khan, who couldn't stop giggling.

Ranveer Singh turned 36 on Tuesday, and celebrated with the announcement of a new film, titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will reunite Ranveer with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt, and mark director Karan Johar's return to feature films for the first time since 2016.





At the GQ Men of the Year Awards, Ranveer in his acceptance speech gave a shout-out to Amitabh Bachchan, who was seated in the crowd. "You are a god among men, I love you," he said, as Amitabh blew him a kiss. Ranveer continued, "Now, coming to little old me. I'm Ranveer, and I am the Lamborghini of men. That's right! I said it." Saif, who was also seated in the crowd, applauded. "What? Why do you have that look on your face, Saif? It means that I'm very fast. I look very sharp. Any disagreements? No? Thank you, thought so."

Ranveer joked that he looked so good that he stopped to admire himself in a mirror while on the way to the restroom earlier that evening. "Coming back to what makes me the Lamborghini of men. I'm fast, I'm sharp, I'm bright and colourful, and I'm also unbearably loud. And if you're with me in Bombay, you can't take me anywhere."

Incidentally, Ranveer owns an actual Lamborghini, which he's often spotted driving around Mumbai. The actor was last seen in Gully Boy. He has a slate of films lined up. Sooryavanshi and 83 are ready for release but have been delayed due to the pandemic. Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus are in production.