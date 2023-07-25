When Ranveer Singh fell into a dhol while dancing on stage. Watch

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The latest song from the album, titled Dhindhora Baje Re, was released on Monday. The new song shows Ranveer Singh in a red anarkali and churidaar, dancing in front of a Durga Puja idol. Now, an old video has emerged on the internet where Ranveer Singh is seen dancing on stage and falling inside a dhol that was kept on one side. (Also read: Dhindhora Baje Re: Twitter can't get over Jaya Bachchan's stern expressions in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's song)

Ranveer Singh fell into a dhol at an award function.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the throwback video, that was taken at an award function around 2020, Ranveer was seen dancing with his energetic moves on stage to his Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela song Nagada Sang Dhol. While he started to revolve around the stage as part of his performance, he fell on one of the dhols that was kept beside. He was seen on stage with Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurrana who reacted in shock when Ranveer fell inside the dhol. Then they helped Ranveer get out of the dhol. Many reacted to the clip and said that this was a preplanned scenario where Ranveer purposefully fell into the dhol to make everyone laugh.

About Dhindhora Baaje Re

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Dhindhora Baaje is set inside a Durga Puja celebration, and has several background dancers, also dressed in red. It has been sung by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music has been composed by Pritam and the song is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Ever since the song's release in Kolkata on Monday, Twitter can't get over Jaya's stern expressions in it. In the song, Ranveer and Alia get strange looks from their respective family members as they dance their hearts out. While Rani's family members finally come around, Jaya Bachchan, who plays Rocky's grandmother, walks out in rage. Many users took to the microblogging site to share funny reactions and memes on the same.

About RRKPK

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan's seventh directorial that is releasing in his 25th year as a filmmaker. It's his first directorial in seven years, after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The film, co-produced by Karan's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Dharmendra, Churni Ganguly and Shabana Azmi among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON