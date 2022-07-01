When Rhea Chakraborty revealed secret to stress-free relationships for men and Mahesh Bhatt agreed

Rhea Chakraborty once said that men should listen to women for a stress-free relationship and a good life. The actor, who is celebrating her 30th birthday on Friday, also joked that the men who do not heed the advice of their women partners are suffering. Also Read| When Rhea Chakraborty said loving Sushant Singh Rajput became her 'crime'

Rhea made the comment while she was promoting her film Jalebi. The musical romantic-drama, which came out in 2018, starred her opposite debutant, Varun Mitra. During an interview with Hindustan Times, Rhea, Varun, and Jalebi's producer Mahesh Bhatt were asked to share one tip for couples having fights in their relationship.

In response, Rhea said, “I think men should just listen to women. Bro, we know what we are doing, what we are talking about. If you want a stress-free relationship, you want a good life, listen to women.” Mahesh Bhatt agreed with Rhea, while noting that he is a 'happy man' because he comes from a home filled with women and he listens to them.

Rhea added, "See all the men who are not listening to women are suffering." Mahesh, who is married to Soni Razdan, and is father to Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, and Shaheen Bhatt, added that women are wiser and take good decisions. Asked if there is still something he doesn't understand about women, Mahesh joked, "To be honest, I am scared of them."

Rhea has only been seen in one film since Jalebi. She starred in the 2021 mystery thriller Chehre, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and Siddhanth Kapoor among others. Before her acting debut with the Telugu film Tuneega Tuneega in 2012 and her Bollywood debut with Mere Dad Ki Maruti in 2013, Rhea used to work as a VJ and hosted several MTV shows.

In 2020, she was embroiled in a major controversy after the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Last week, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed draft charges against Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty in connection with a drug case that started after Sushant's death.

