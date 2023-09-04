When Rishi Kapoor praised future daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt, called her 'talented and lucky'

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's family, friends and fans celebrate his 71st birth anniversary on Monday, September 4. He was the son of actor Raj Kapoor, grand son of Prithviraj Kapoor and brother of Rajiv and Randhir Kapoor. He was married to actor Neetu Kapoor and had two kids with her – actor son Ranbir Kapoor and jewellery designer daughter Riddhima Kapoor. (Also read: Rishi Kapoor would call Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt ‘velle log’ when they'd sit in hospital with him, recalls Neetu Kapoor)

'I admire Alia'

Alia Bhatt and Rishi Kapoor worked together in Kapoor and Sons. She is now married to the late actor's son Ranbir Kapoor.

While almost his entire family worked in Bollywood, his son also got married to one of the most talented actors of the new generation, Alia Bhatt. Rishi and Alia worked together in Kapoor and Sons and he had nothing but good things to say about her.

In a 2018 interview, he praised Alia for her choice of films and talent. When asked what he though of the younger generation of actors, he said, “I admire someone like Alia Bhatt, who takes up challenging roles like in Highway (2014) and Raazi. It’s very difficult at this tender age to carry a film on their shoulders and only an actor can do that. Also, one has to be lucky enough to get such parts. Alia has been lucky and of course, she has the talent too.”

Alia's note for Rishi

Rishi knew Alia as Ranbir's girlfriend as well. The couple dated from 2018 to 2022, when they got married. Rishi died in 2020 and Alia penned a note for him on social media. She thanked the universe for the opportunity of ‘getting to know him’. “What can I say. About this beautiful man... who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor... and though I’ve known him like that all my life... for the past two years I’ve known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father! In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish!” she wrote.

Alia won the National Award last month for her work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

