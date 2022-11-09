'To have love between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan isn't possible,' when Salim Khan called the two actors 'rivals'

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been colleagues and friends for years. For years, the two actors formed two-thrids of the Khan triumvirate (the third being Aamir Khan) that ruled the Hindi film box office. Salman and Shah Rukh were friends too, having worked together a bunch of times, before their relationship soured and eventually repaired again. However, in an old interview, Salman’s father and screenwriter Salim Khan had said that ‘love’ was an impossibility between the two ‘rivals’. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan took gym tips from Salman, Hrithik and Tiger during lockdowns

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1988 with Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, in the same year when Shah Rukh found fame on TV with his show Fauji. Salman found mainstream Bollywood success with Maine Pyar Kiya the following year. By the time, Shah Rukh debuted with Deewana in 1992, Salman was already an established star. Through the 90s and 2000s, they were easily the most bankable male actors in the industry. Yet, despite their box office clashes, they remained friendly.

In 2013, while talking about their bond, Salim Khan told PTI, “They are two individuals… Grown up people. I think there cannot be love between rivals. There can be courtesy. To have love between Salman and Shah Rukh is not possible. One should not expect that if Shah Rukh Khan’s film is a success then Salman will dance and celebrate. Or if Salman Khan’s film is a hit so Shah Rukh will throw a party… It’s not possible.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The veteran actor-turned-screenwriter also lambasted the current crop of actors saying that this generation does not show rivals the same respect that the previous generation did. “Today people are intolerant, impatient… small things hurt people, there are other people to create further problem. There should be courtesy between two rivals,” he had.

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan are reportedly set to appear together once again in the former’s upcoming release Pathaan. Salman will reportedly appear in a cameo in the film, with Shah Rukh reciprocating in Salman’s film Tiger 3 later in 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON