When Sara Ali Khan mocked dad Saif Ali Khan for doing an 'embarrassing double meaning' Rat Song in the 90s: 'Yuck'

Sara Ali Khan made a poised debut on Koffee with Karan, where she was paired with her father, actor Saif Ali Khan. Fans got a glimpse of their relationship, and learned new things about them.

One of which was the fact that Sara is very embarrassed about her father's infamous 'Rat Song' -- a double entendre number from the 1994 film Yaar Gaddar, also starring Somy Ali and Mithun Chakraborty.

On Koffee with Karan in 2018, host Karan Johar asked Sara in the rapid fire round to reveal the film of her father's that she is the most embarrassed by. She said, "I don't know the film, but he was doing some song, the Rat Song. Do you remember?"

Saif chimed in, "It's called Yaar Gaddar. It went 'mera chuha kaatega, kahaan hai teri billi (My rat is ready to bite, where is your cat)?" He continued, "These double meaning songs, man. Back in the day." Karan's jaw dropped, and Sara said, "Yuck!"

This wasn't the first time that Saif had spoken about the Rat Song. At a song launch event for his 2017 film Kaalakaandi, he said, "There was some song which I did called the Rat Song. I was playing a dance choreographer [and] actually dressed as the dance choreographer. A young guy dressed like this slightly fatter, older guy. I am teaching [an actress] various songs."

He continued, "It was hot and I had this fake beard. And part of the song's lyrics were 'mera chuha tumko kaatega'. I think I had to remove it out of my trousers." He said that the song wasn't his idea. "Maybe there was a demand for it. Maybe one of your elders might know," he joked.

Saif was last seen in the controversial streaming series Tandav. Sara, meanwhile, was last seen in the poorly received Coolie No 1. Both projects released on Amazon Prime Video.