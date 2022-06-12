When Shah Rukh Khan called Salman Khan ‘ullu ka pattha’ for accepting an award after vowing not to. Watch

During the 44th Filmfare Awards, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had a fun conversation on the stage. In a video which is from the Filmfare Awards 1999, Shah Rukh is seen joking about Salman's shirtless look, he later calls him ‘ullu ka patha (idiot). Salman and Shah Rukh have been co-stars in Karan Arjun (1995) and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) among other films. Both the films were successful at the box office. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan holds Salman Khan by his waist in throwback pic with Karan Arjun team, don't miss a happy Amrish Puri

In the video, Shah Rukh says, “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Rani Mukerji. But I have one question for Salman, you know he told me one day when he wasn't wearing his shirt, which is like everyday, he told me that 'Shah Rukh you know something, I am never gonna accept awards, now you tell me how did you accept this one ullu ke patthey?'"

Salman replies, "Kisne bola tha ki mein accept nahi karunga (Who told you that I will not accept this award)?" Shah Rukh says "Tu he bola tha mere ko (You only told me this)." Salman then says "Ab mein he bol raha hun ki kar liya accept. Jab woh maan sakta hai toh yeh kyu nahi (Okay, now I am saying that I will accept it. When you listened to me at that time then why not today)?"

Currently, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of Pathan. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films, is directed by Siddharth Anand and features Shah Rukh in the lead role. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and will release on January 25, 2023. In Jawan, Shah Rukh is collaborating with filmmaker Atlee. The movie will land in theatres on June 2, 2023. Apart from these films, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Along with Shah Rukh, Taapsee Pannu is also a part of the film which will release on December 22, 2023.

Salman will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. He also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline. The film also features Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde and Zaheer Iqbal among others. Helmed by Farhad Samji, it is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will release on December 30 this year.

As per reports, both Shah Rukh and Salman will be seen making special appearances in each other's films, Pathaan and Tiger 3, respectively.

