Shah Rukh Khan holds Salman Khan by his waist in throwback pic with Karan Arjun team, don't miss a happy Amrish Puri

Ranjeet has shared a throwback picture that shows old friends Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan posing together. Salman and Shah Rukh worked together in the 1995 hit film Karan Arjun. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film also featured Mamata Kulkarni and Amrish Puri, who are also seen in the image shared by Ranjeet. (Also read: Salman Khan writes a note for ‘mera bhai Shah Rukh Khan' after Jawan teaser)

Ranjeet and Salman seem to be engaged in some conversation while Amrish is looking sideways. Mamata's eyes are also closed in the picture and only Shah Rukh is looking at the camera. Salman is dressed in a black T-shirt and denims while Shah Rukh can be seen in a black shirt paired with denims. Mamata also wore a black top and jeans while Amrish Puri wore a printed shirt and trousers, paired with his hat. Ranjeet was in a blue shirt and trousers in the picture.

A glimpse of Ranjeet's new post.

Sharing the picture, Ranjeeet wrote, “Old memories of Karan Arjun.” While most fans thanked Ranjeet for sharing the nostalgic picture, one of them got emotional and wrote, "Amrish Puri Ji killed you for no reason. You were always loyal to him #KaranArjun."

Karan Arjun is a reincarnation story that talks about two brothers whose father was killed by their uncle and they also lose their lives in a bid to seek revenge. It is only in their rebirth that they manage to avenge their father's death.

Shah Rukh and Salman played the brothers while Kajol and Mamata essayed the role of their girlfriends in the film. Ranjeet played Kajol's father and Amrish Puri was the main villain, the uncle in the movie. Ranjeet and Amrish were also business partners in the movie.

Shah Rukh and Salman appeared together in their recent films. While Salman made a guest appearance in SRK's last outing, Zero, Shah Rukh was also seen in Salman's 2017 film Tubelight.

