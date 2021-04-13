Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Shah Rukh Khan felt demand to remove him from Mumbai was in very bad taste: 'I’ve paid so much for my bungalow'
bollywood

When Shah Rukh Khan felt demand to remove him from Mumbai was in very bad taste: 'I’ve paid so much for my bungalow'

Shah Rukh Khan once opened up about the worst thing someone said about him. The actor shared his thoughts on the statement.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan once spoke about the worst thing he had come across about himself.

Shah Rukh Khan has been one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood for a few decades now. However, he has also been at the receiving end of criticism as well.

One of which, as Shah Rukh himself remembers, was about his removal from Mumbai. Back in 2018, while speaking with a leading film magazine, Shah Rukh recalled the time when it had been written that the actor 'should be removed from Mumbai'.

In a '40 questions' segment with Filmfare, Shah Rukh was asked the worst thing someone has said about him. His response: "Ashok Banker once wrote that I should be removed from Mumbai because we actors are a threat and danger to all the people living here. That because of our doings and alleged underworld dealings, people try to kill us and innocent bystanders get shot on the streets instead. It’s no exactly the worst thing anyone has sad to me but I found the whole thing in very bad taste. And very stupid. Nobody can tell anyone where to live. Nobody can tell me to leave Mumbai, especially after I’ve paid so much for my bungalow."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Arjun Rampal's son looks cute as a button in mom Gabriella Demetriades' arms

Kareena gives a funny spin to a nursery rhyme as she relishes a slice of cake

Avinash Tiwary: Once cinemas are back, they will gradually get back to being our first mode of entertainment

Varun Dhawan urges fans to wear mask in Arunachal Pradesh with folded hands

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor gives a funny spin to a nursery rhyme as she relishes a slice of cake, see pic

The actor was last seen in Zero. The Aanand L Rai directorial, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, was not well-received by critics and audiences. Shah Rukh had been on a hiatus since then. He is currently shooting for Pathan, with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The actor will also play a cameo in Brahmastra. He reportedly will play the role of a scientist in the movie. The movie has Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead while Amitabh Bachchan plays a pivotal role.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shah rukh khan mannat

Related Stories

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan snapped outside Yashraj Studios, see pics

PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 06:25 PM IST
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan deletes latest Instagram post from New York

PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 12:21 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP