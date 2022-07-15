When Shah Rukh Khan helped Sushant Singh Rajput 'impress his girlfriend', danced to Chaiyya Chaiyya with him. Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput made no secret of his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, and once went to the actor touted as the 'King of Romance' to get some advice for his love life. The two even shook a leg together on Shah Rukh's song Chaiyya Chaiyya during the interaction, which took place during their appearance on Farah Khan's show Lip Sing Battle in October 2017. Also Read| Fans love Shah Rukh Khan's stylish airport look, say ‘his aura has king vibes’. Watch

On the episode, Sushant spoke to Shah Rukh Khan about his girlfriend on the stage while hosts Farah Khan, Bharti Singh, and tennis player Sania Mirza, who was also a guest, looked on. Sushant requested Shah Rukh to teach him the moves of his song Chaiyya Chaiyya from his 1998 film Dil Se so he could better convey his feelings to his girlfriend.

Sushant said, "I have made a girlfriend after facing many difficulties. And I want to say to her that please walk with me on the journey of life. But she is not agreeing with me. To kya aap meri help kar sakte hain aur mere saath thoda sa unko keh sakte hain ki 'chal chaiyya chaiyya' (Can you help me and tell her to walk with me)." Shah Rukh replied, "Ab ye mujhko apni girlfriend se baat karane ke liye kiraye pe bhi le jaaya karega (He will hire me and take me along to talk to his girlfriend from now on)." The duo then danced on Chaiyya Chaiyya as the audience cheered them on.

Sushant had also spoken about his love for Shah Rukh Khan in a 2013 interview with Rediff. He had said, "During my growing up days, I watched a lot of Yash Raj films, especially Shah Rukh Khan films. I was a big fan of his films. I was never star-struck but I remember once I was sitting with my friends at a coffee shop near Shah Rukh’s house in Bandra. He had a party and I could see a lot of big cars entering his bungalow. I told myself that one day I would like to go inside and party with him. Fortunately, he had an Eid party this year and I was invited. I was really happy about that."

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34. His last film was Dil Bechara, which released on Disney+ Hotstar nearly a month after his death.

