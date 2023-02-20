When Shah Rukh Khan picked up Hema Malini's shoe, placed it near her feet after it fell off at event. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan once came to the rescue of veteran actor Hema Malini. During the 21st Screen Awards in 2015, Hema was honoured with the lifetime achievement award. In a sweet gesture, Shah Rukh came to the audience and escorted Hema to the stage. For the event, Hema draped a pink and golden saree. Shah Rukh wore a white shirt, black blazer, and pants. (Also Read | Hema Malini once combed Shah Rukh Khan's hair and he 'decided not to leave Mumbai after that')

Shah Rukh Khan held Hema's hand as they walked towards the stage. However, on the steps leading to the stage, one of Hema's shoes fell off. As she looked at it, Shah Rukh turned back, picked it up, and placed it near her feet. He also put his arm around her and helped her to the stage.

As the audience clapped for them, the two actors smiled. At the event, after receiving her award, Hema said, "I didn't know then (talking about the past) that I will be receiving my lifetime achievement award from you. I feel so proud and happy that you have grown in such a big manner, big way. My blessing to you." Shah Rukh thanked her by folding his hands and bowing his head.

The clip was shared by Instagram user sh_editts. Reacting to it, a fan said, "No one can be like him. That's why he's the king of hearts it's not only about movies." Another comment read, "The true gentleman." A person also wrote, “Awesome personality. Stay blessed always with family.”

Shah Rukh worked in Hema's directorial Dil Aashna Hai in the 1990s. Dil Aashna Hai was produced and directed by Hema under the HM Creations banner. The film starred Shah Rukh, Divya Bharti, Jeetendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Dimple Kapadia, Amrita Singh and Sonu Walia.

Dil Aashna HaiDil Aashna Hai was the first film that Shah Rukh signed in 1991 but due to delays, it got released in December 1992. The release came just a few months after he made his debut with Deewana which released in June 1992. Shah Rukh and Hema were last seen together in Veer-Zaara, which released in 2004.

In her biography, Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl, Hema wrote about she didn't like Shah Rukh's hair during his audition. An excerpt from her book reads, as quoted by Filmfare, “Hema remembers how nervous Shah Rukh had been during that first meeting. Apparently, every question of hers was met with a breathless, incoherent reply! The first audition left her dissatisfied. Hema suggested they try again – this time with his hair gelled back and his colourful jacket replaced with a plain tee. The results were satisfactory but just to be doubly sure, Hema called Dharmendra over to come and meet the young actor. Dharam, it is believed, took a liking to the young man instantly."

