Hema Malini once combed Shah Rukh Khan's hair and he 'decided not to leave Mumbai after that'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan worked in Hema Malini's directorial Dil Aashna Hai in the 1990s. During an old interview, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that Hema once ‘combed’ his hair during their shooting. Shah Rukh and Hema were last seen together in Veer-Zaara, which released in 2004. Also Read: When Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla recreated Salman-Aishwarya's song. Watch

Dil Aashna Hai was produced and directed by Hema under the HM Creations banner. The film starred Shah Rukh, Divya Bharti, Jeetendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Dimple Kapadia, Amrita Singh and Sonu Walia. Dil Aashna HaiDil Aashna Hai was the first film that Shah Rukh signed in 1991 but due to delays, it got released in December 1992. The release came just a few months after he made his debut with Deewana which released in June 1992.

During an appearance on India TV's show Aap Ki Adalat, Shah Rukh revealed that Hema Malini called him for work and told him, “'You would have to do makeup and all'. I told her 'I am a Delhi boy and don't have much idea about make-up'. Then Hema ji came to me and combed my hair, that was the day when I decided that I will stay here and will never leave Mumbai.”

In her biography, Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl, Hema wrote about she didn't like Shah Rukh's hair during his audition because she wasn't able to see his eyes. An excerpt from her book reads, as quoted by Filmfare, “Hema remembers how nervous Shah Rukh had been during that first meeting. Apparently, every question of hers was met with a breathless, incoherent reply! The first audition left her dissatisfied. Hema suggested they try again – this time with his hair gelled back and his colourful jacket replaced with a plain tee. The results were satisfactory but just to be doubly sure, Hema called Dharmendra over to come and meet the young actor. Dharam, it is believed, took a liking to the young man instantly."

Currently, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of Pathan. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand and features Shah Rukh in the lead role. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and will release on January 25, 2023.

In Jawan, Shah Rukh is collaborating with filmmaker Atlee. The movie will land in theatres on June 2, 2023. Apart from these films, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Along with Shah Rukh, Taapsee Pannu is also a part of the film which will release on December 22, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON