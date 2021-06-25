When Shah Rukh Khan revealed his grandmother had named him Abdur Rehman, cousins teased him with old song

Actor Shah Rukh Khan had once revealed his maternal grandmother had named him Abdur Rehman. He also added that it was not registered anywhere but his grandma wanted him to take the name. However, Shah Rukh had said that it wouldn't sound great if one would say 'Baazigar starring Abdur Rehman'.

Shah Rukh Khan also said that his father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan had given his name. Shah Rukh means 'prince-like face'.

On The Anupam Kher Show, actor Anupam Kher had asked Shah Rukh, "Aap kisi Abdul Rehman naam ke insaan ko jaante hai (Do you know anyone named Abdul Rehman)?" He replied, "Main jaanta kisi ko nahi hun lekin meri jo naani thi...aur unhone mera naam bachpan mein Abdur Rehman rakkha tha (I don't know anyone but my maternal grandmother had named me Abdur Rehman in childhood)."

Anupam then asked, "Aap ko mere is sawal se hayrani huyi ki aapka asli naam aapke naani ne Abdur Rehman rakkha tha (Are you surprised by my question that your real name was kept Abdur Rehman by your maternal grandmother)?" asked Anupam.

"Hann mujhe kaafi hayraani huyi. Hann matlab kahi register nahi huwa lekin woh chahti thi ki mera naam Abdur Rehman rahe. Mujhe ajeeb sa laga abhi aap socho Baazigar starring Abdur Rehman in and as kuch jamta nahi. Shah Rukh Khan in and as Baazigar zada better sound karta hai (Yes, I'm quite surprsied. The name wasn't registered anywhere but she wanted me to accept the name Abdur Rehman. I felt weird. Just imagine Baazigar starring Abdur Rehman in and as. It wouldn't sound good. Shah Rukh Khan in and as Baazigar sounds better,)" he said.

Shah Rukh also said, "Jab main thoda sa bada huwa toh meri jo cousins hai woh chedte bhi the, gaana gaate the. (They would say) 'Jab teri shaadi hogi tab hum yeh gaana gayenge Abdur Rehman ki main Abdur Rehmaniya.' Koi purana gaana tha (When I grew up a little my cousins used to tease me by singing. They would say, 'when you get married we'll sing Abdur Rehman ki main Abdur Rehmaniya.' Some old song)."

Also Read | When Nawazuddin Siddiqui hilariously described difference in working with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

He also said that his father had named him Shah Rukh Khan and his sister as Lala Rukh. He explained that Shah Rukh means 'prince-like face'. The actor also joked that he changed it to 'Prince Charles-like face' 'kyuki naak meri badi hai (as I have a big nose)'.