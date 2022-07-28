When Shah Rukh Khan predicted Ranveer Singh would get arrested for ‘not wearing clothes’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan once believed that Ranveer Singh is likely to get arrested for his sartorial choices. His comments came way before Ranveer Singh created a storm on the internet with his nude photoshoot for Paper Magazine. A case has been filed against the actor for allegedly 'hurting the sentiments of women and insulting their modesty' with his nude pictures. (Also read: Milind Soman reacts to FIR against Ranveer Singh for nude photoshoot)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A few years ago, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on filmmaker Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan. During the episode, Karan asked him what he would think can be the reason if he ever heard that Ranveer Singh was arrested. Shah Rukh jokingly replied, “For wearing clothes and for not wearing clothes". Shah Rukh graced the couch along with Alia Bhatt in 2017. They were seen together in Dear Zindagi.

The controversy around Ranveer Singh started ever since his nude pictures went viral. While he has received both love and criticism for his bold pictures, protests against him were recently held in Madhya Pradesh. As per new reports, people in Madhya Pradesh donated clothing in a box with a photo from Ranveer’s nude photoshoot as a part of their protest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Workers from a political party have also sent clothes for Ranveer as a part of their initiative called Neki ki Diwar, and called his nude photoshoot an ‘act against Indian culture’. They also raised slogans against him during the protest in Indore.

Several celebrities have come out in support of Ranveer amid the chaos. Reacting to those criticising Ranveer’s picture, Milind Soman who once posed naked in 1995, told Hindustan Times, “Nothing has changed because human beings don't change. Since ancient times, people would have been talking about stuff that they like or don't like. And there's no time in history where everybody would have liked everything. So people would have objected. Even in the times when Khajuraho was carved, we love it today and we say it's beautiful and part of Indian culture, but maybe some people objected (back then). But the king liked it so it was there. And today, we hear everybody's voice, not just the king's. We think 20 years ago there was not so much noise, but that was because we could not hear people's opinions, now we can because of the internet and social media. Today we can hear everybody's voice."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON