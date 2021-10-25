When Shah Rukh Khan was threatened by wife Gauri Khan’s brother with a gun

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was once threatened with a gun by Vikrant, the brother of his wife Gauri Khan. The couple had faced hindrances as they had to convince her family about their marriage.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in 1991. They have three children--sons Aryan and Abram, and daughter Suhana. This year marks the couple’s 30th wedding anniversary.

In the book titled King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema, film critic Anupama Chopra spoke about his love story with Gauri. The book said that Gauri’s father, Ramesh Chibba, had raised objections to Shah Rukh’s acting career and her mother Savita had approached an astrologer to break them up.

Gauri’s brother Vikrant had then threatened Shah Rukh. An excerpt from the book read, “Vikrant had a reputation of being a goonda (thug). He threatened Shah Rukh with a gun, but the posturing didn’t scare his sister’s suitor.”

At Hindustan Times Most Stylish 2019, Shah Rukh had spoken about his honeymoon with Gauri. He had said, “When I got married, I was very poor while Gauri was middle-class, well-to-do. So like how usually everyone does, I had promised her that after we get married, ‘I’ll take you to Paris and show you the Eiffel Tower.’ But obviously, it was all a lie because neither I had the money nor I had the air tickets but somehow I convinced her.”

He had added, “Finally, we were heading to Darjeeling to shoot a song for Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. And I felt that considering even Gauri hasn’t travelled abroad, she wouldn't know much, so main usko Paris bolke Darjeeling le gaya (so I told her Paris and took her to Darjeeling).”

Gauri is an interior designer and runs her business, Gauri Khan Designs.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will be seen in Pathan, which is yet to be announced, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He was last seen in the 2018 film Zero directed by Aanand L Rai.