When Shah Rukh Khan joined Bollywood to support jailed Sanjay Dutt, called him ‘very nice guy’. Watch video from 1994

An old video of Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan rallying in support of Sanjay Dutt outside the Thane jail has surfaced online. The clip was shot in July 1994, when he was jailed after being charged under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act.

“It feels awfully sad. I just pray that he... He is a very nice guy,” Shah Rukh said. Aditya Pancholi said, “Usne bhale hi bandookein aur baaki ki cheezein li hongi magar ek aisa sangeen jurm woh kar nahi sakta (He may have possessed a rifle and other things but he cannot commit such a grave crime).”

Asha Parekh maintained that Sanjay was not an ‘anti-national’. “Woh ek bohot bade, bohot achche, nek insaan ka beta hai (He is the son of a great and noble man),” she reasoned.

In 2007, Sanjay was acquitted on terror charges related to the 1993 serial bomb blasts in Mumbai. However, his conviction under the Arms Act for possessing illegal arms was upheld. He was released from the Yerwada Central Jail in 2016, after serving his sentence. +

Currently, Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan is lodged at the Arthur Road jail. The 23-year-old was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 after a raid at an alleged rave party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.

While no drugs were found in Aryan’s possession, he has been accused of having links with an international drug ring and being involved in trafficking on the basis of his WhatsApp chats. His lawyers have moved the Bombay High Court after his bail application was rejected by a Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court last week. The next hearing is on October 26.

Shah Rukh, who visited Aryan at the Arthur Road jail last week, has not yet commented on the case.