Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Shahid Kapoor explained to Karan Johar what 'the problem' with dating actresses is: 'Sab ulta seedha chalta hai'
bollywood

When Shahid Kapoor explained to Karan Johar what 'the problem' with dating actresses is: 'Sab ulta seedha chalta hai'

Shahid Kapoor, in an appearance on Koffee with Karan just a year before he tied the knot with Mira Rajput, said that he wouldn't want to date actors again, and that he'd prefer dating someone not from Bollywood.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor on Koffee with Karan.

Shahid Kapoor, in an old appearance on Koffee with Karan, was asked what 'the problem' with dating 'an actress' is. Shahid said that there are too many, and that after being in a relationship with people from the film industry, he'd learned that it is best to find someone who isn't involved in Bollywood.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple has two children -- daughter Misha and son Zain. They met via the Radha Soami Satsang Beas commune, to which their families belong.

In that 2014 episode of Koffee with Karan, host Karan Johar asked Shahid what he'd learned after dating actresses. He quipped, "Don't date them." When Karan prodded, Shahid said in Hindi, "There are too many issues. Everything is topsy-turvy. You have no idea what's happening in life. You lose perspective. They don't have time. Actresses, when they're dating you, their attention is divided between many things. They have their careers, they're working somewhere, you're doing something."

Shahid's co-guest, Sonakshi Sinha, pointed out that he has the exact same things to occupy him, as well. Karan noted that maybe because a female actor's career in the film industry is comparatively shorter than a man's, perhaps that is why they try to juggle several things at once at an early stage. Shahid agreed.

He continued, "Because of that, the relationship doesn't get the kind of time that it needs. I think it's more difficult when you're dating an actress; when an actor is dating an actress... I would want to experience the other side. I've dated actresses in the past, and I want to experience the other side. I would want to see what it is like to date someone who is not from the same profession. I think it'll help me experience something very different, and I want to experience it, and I really haven't. My last two major relationships have been with people from the same profession, so I want to experience the other side. Maybe it'll be good."

Also read: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's 6th anniversary: From first meet to having two kids, timeline of their relationship

Shahid was last seen in 2019's Kabir Singh, which defied poor reviews to become his biggest solo commercial success. He will next be seen in Jersey, a sports drama, and a streaming series directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shahid kapoor mira rajput koffee with karan karan johar

Related Stories

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput poses in front of sunset view from new sea-facing home, fans say ‘beautiful’

PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 12:56 PM IST
bollywood

State of Siege Temple Attack's Ken Ghosh on past fallout with Shahid Kapoor: 'There are always ups and downs'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 12:35 PM IST
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor is majorly missing wife Mira Rajput, shares throwback pic. See here

UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 06:49 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Mama cat brings her kitten for play date with human baby. Video is adorable

Chef creates ‘world’s most expensive burger’, sells it for 4 lakh

Novak Djokovic gifts his racquet to a young fan after Wimbledon final. Watch

Baloch singers’ rendition of Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP