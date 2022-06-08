When Shilpa Shetty recalled Shah Rukh Khan's advice for 1st scene in Baazigar

Actor Shilpa Shetty had once shared her experience while shooting for the song, Aye Mere Humsafar, when she faced the camera for the first time. In an old interview, Shilpa also spoke about how she was standing with her back to the camera for her first scene in her debut film Baazigar. She revealed it was her co-star Shah Rukh Khan who gave her advice which stayed with her. (Also Read | Shilpa Shetty gets nostalgic as she returns to where she gave her first shot for Baazigar 29 years ago. Watch)

Ae Mere Humsafar, sung by Vinod Rathod and Alka Yagnik, is a song from Baazigar. It featured Shah Rukh and Shilpa who were part of the film. Baazigar, released in 1993, was the first film of Shilpa. Directed by Abbas–Mustan and produced by Venus Movies, Baazigar also features Kajol, Raakhee, Dalip Tahil, Siddharth Ray, and Johnny Lever.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror in 2020, Shilpa had said, "The first time I faced the camera was for the song Aye Mere Humsafar. Other unit members had all carried duvet covers and bed sheets from their hotel rooms to the location. It was eight degrees in Igatpuri and I was shivering in a flimsy salwar kameez because I had no idea it was going to get so cold. I was just 17 then, straight out of college, and though a lot of boys liked me, I hadn’t even hugged one before. I was really innocent, but luckily, the song required me to look nervous, so it worked."

"I didn't even know how to lip-sync and was standing with my back to the camera for my first scene. Rekha Chinni Prakash, the choreographer, kept screaming 'Cut' and telling me my hair was obstructing the shot. Thank God for Shah Rukh, who took me aside and told me that the camera is my audience so even though I was giving beautiful expressions, no one could see. That bit of advice has stayed with me," she had added.

Meanwhile, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut Indian Police Force. The project, which will be out on Amazon Prime, also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. It aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism" of police personnel across the country.

