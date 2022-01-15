Shilpa Shetty gets nostalgic as she returns to where she gave her first shot for Baazigar 29 years ago. Watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Saturday gave her fans a glimpse of the location from where she started her career nearly three decades ago in Baazigar. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a video as she spoke into the camera above her, placed at a birds-eye view.

In the video, Shilpa Shetty said, "I started my career from this place 29 years ago. We're back here for IGT: The Stunt Yard." The camera at first closed in her and then zoomed out to show a view of the helipad at Mumbai's Film City.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Life comes a full circle in unexpected ways. I gave my first-ever shot for Baazigar right here (on the Helipad at Film City) so going back to the Stunt Yard for @indiasgottalentofficial was quite nostalgic!"

She added, "But, I have only gratitude for the wonderful journey that I’ve enjoyed and today, I’m about to start a new one with #IGT. #NewBeginnings #memories #gratitude #blessed." Shilpa currently features as a judge on India's Got Talent Season 9, which airs from Saturday.

Shilpa Shetty made her Bollywood debut in the thriller Baazigar in 1993. The film also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Raakhee, Dalip Tahil, Siddharth Ray, and Johnny Lever. Directed by Abbas–Mustan, Shilpa received two Filmfare Award nominations for the film.

Following this, Shilpa featured in several films in the years to come, including Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Dhadkan (2000), Indian (2001), Rishtey (2002), Phir Milenge (2004), Dus (2005), Life in a Metro (2007), Apne (2007), among others.

Shilpa has also judged several reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Bigg Boss season two, Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye and Super Dancer, among others.

Last year, she was seen in Priyadarshan's comedy Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash. She has Sabir Khan's Nikamma in her line-up and will also begin work on her digital debut series in 2022, as per news agency PTI.

