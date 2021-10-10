Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Shilpa Shetty said she went through an 'insecurity phase', would make Shamita Shetty cry
bollywood

When Shilpa Shetty said she went through an 'insecurity phase', would make Shamita Shetty cry

Shilpa Shetty had nasty fights with her sister Shamita Shetty during their childhood and even hurt her at times.
Shilpa Shetty is three years older than Shamita Shetty. 
Updated on Oct 10, 2021 01:44 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Shilpa Shetty has always been supportive of younger sister Shamita Shetty, who is currently in the Bigg Boss 15 house. However, the actor was not so sweet to her as a child. 

Shamita had once revealed that Shilpa, who is three years elder to her, would pinch her in the crib. Shilpa had confessed to doing the same. 

In a candid interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa had said, “My dad told me that I did feel a little left out in the first year. Shamita was fairer, I had a dark complexion so I was going through an insecurity phase in my life. I used to ask my mom, ‘why did you make her fair and why did you make me dark?’ At night when she would be sleeping, apparently I would go and pinch her and make her cry.”

The siblings had also revealed that their childhood fights were huge. Talking about their various nasty fights, Shilpa said, “There was a time I have locked Shamita inside daddy’s cupboard. Then, when she came out, she was mata chandalini (laughs). Then we have had huge fights. She and I have fought, I have thrown a sun mica piece at her and there’s a cut on her face.”

RELATED STORIES

Shilpa had given Shamita a warm welcome on her return home after Bigg Boss OTT. She had shared a picture of them sitting in a close embrace and written, "And my Tunki is back yaaay. You not gonna be able to get out of this tight SQUEEZE @shamitashetty_official. Welcome home.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan jokes about Raj Kundra, catches Shamita Shetty by surprise

Before Shamita's departure for Bigg Boss 15, Shilpa had shared a boomerang video for her and written, "All the bestest, Tunki… my li’l boss lady! The only consolation is I will see you more now, albeit on TV. Will missssssss you, Missy @shamitashetty_official …#ShamitaShetty #Biggboss15 #bosslady."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shilpa shetty shamita shetty actress shamita shetty bigg boss 15
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

When Rekha got emotional speaking about SRK, recalled sweet memory

6

Squid Game: Behind the scenes of Netflix's global hit

Nervous Neha Dhupia broke down, hugged Angad Bedi before delivery. Watch

Kareena's perfect Saturday night is all about watching cartoons with son Taimur 
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP