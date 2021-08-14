When Sridevi's decision to not work anymore gave Manish Malhotra ‘a lump’ in his throat

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has spoken about his reaction when late actor Sridevi told him that she wasn't planning to work anymore. He said that he 'had a lump' in his throat after hearing her decision.

Sridevi, after a 15-year hiatus from films, made her comeback with the 2012 film English Vinglish. She was married to producer Boney Kapoor and the couple has two daughters--actor Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

In an interview with Indian Express, Manish recalled, "It was the last day of Judaai’s shooting in Las Vegas. I still remember we were coming down the elevator. She told me ‘I’m not planning to work anymore’. I had a lump in my throat. And I kept thinking why do I feel like this. It means somewhere I’ve got really attached to her. I think I got attached to her professionalism, to the way she gave respect. She never spoke about anybody. I think I got along with that very well. She was focused, hard working. We never gossiped about anybody. It was always about the work."

Speaking on Janhvi and Khushi, Manish said, “They are today’s girls. They think differently, they have so much love from their parents. They have so many qualities that Sridevi ma’am had. I’m sure they miss her each and every day because she was such a loving and doting mother and also a friend to them. What happened is really sad. They are coping up well. They understand about being professional, working hard, staying focused is life...The bond that I shared with Sridevi ji, continues with her daughters, and I think is to stay forever.”

Manish also said that he went to see Janhvi when she was born and also saw Khushi in the hospital. He recalled that Sridevi would call him 'here and there'. He added though Sridevi didn't 'really do any work' for 15 years, they kept in touch. They worked together in several films including Gumrah, Judaai and Laadla.

Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, Friday marked her 58th birth anniversary. She is known for her roles in Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Sadma and English Vinglish among many others. Her last film was Mom, for which she also received the Best Actress National Award.

Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding.