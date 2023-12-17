When Triptii Dimri aced Kartik Aaryan’s monologue from Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Watch eight-year-old video

Triptii Dimri has become the talk of the town after her performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Now, a throwback video of the actor doing the long monologue from Pyaar Ka Punchnama is going viral on the internet. In the video, Triptii is seen nailing the female version of the monologue in the Youtube channel of Vipra Dialogues, where she goes on an unending rant on boyfriends. (Also read: Triptii Dimri reacts as her Instagram followers grow massively since starring with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal) Triptii Dimri did a female version of Kartik Aaryan's monologue.

Triptii Dimri aces Kartik Aaryan's monologue

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan captured the attention of many with his famous monologue in the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). The rant was focused on modern day relationships where Kartik's character goes on a rant on being the man in the relationship. The romantic comedy released in 2011.

Now, an eight-year old video of Triptii Dimri doing Kartik Aaryan's monologue from Pyaar Ka Punchnama as a female response is going viral. Before becoming a film actor, Triptii used to feature in funny videos on YouTube. In one of these videos, Triptii goes on an endless rant talking about sex, relationship, and more as a woman in the relationship.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the video, one fan said, "This video is about to go viral. Let's take a moment of silence for those claiming to know her from Animal, Bulbul, Laila Majnu, etc. Only the real legends understand the true essence of her savage reply to PKP." Another said, "My flex is that i know tripti dimri since this video was released." A comment also read, "I remember watching it in 2017... so the ranting girl is Triptii Dimri... (laughing face emoticons) this clip is now viral again because of her appearance in animal movie as Zoya aka bhabhi 2. She has come a long way."

In recent days, Triptii Dimri's Instagram has also blown up with the release of Animal. As per an earlier Hindustan Times report, her follower count had increased by 320 percent in the last few days; she now has a following of 3.9 million as opposed to six lakh followers some weeks ago. The actor has an untitled project lined up next, where she will be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal.

