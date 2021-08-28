Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
When Varun Dhawan thought Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol were married, felt 'something was wrong' when he saw Gauri Khan at Mannat
bollywood

When Varun Dhawan thought Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol were married, felt ‘something was wrong’ when he saw Gauri Khan at Mannat

Varun Dhawan said in 2015 that when he was a child, he was under the impression that Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were married in real life. He got a shock when he went to Mannat and Gauri Khan opened the door.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Dilwale.

Varun Dhawan once said that he thought Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were married in real life when he was a child. He made the revelation on Comedy Nights With Kapil in 2015, when the three of them came to promote their film, Dilwale.

Kapil Sharma remembered watching Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in a theatre and said that his mother was convinced that Shah Rukh and Kajol were real-life husband and wife. Varun chimed in, “Bachpan mein mujhe bhi aisa lagta tha (I used to think the same when I was a child). I thought you all were married. Till I met Gauri (Khan) ma’am, obviously.”

Recalling an incident from his childhood, Varun shared that he and his friends were collecting funds for a charity. He went to Shah Rukh’s house, Mannat, but to his surprise, Gauri opened the door. “Mujhe kuch galat laga uss waqt (I felt something was wrong at that time),” he said.

Shah Rukh enacted what Varun must have felt, leaving everyone in splits. “Tum kaun ho? Kajol ke ghar mein kya kar rahi ho tum (Who are you and what are you doing in Kajol’s house)?” Shah Rukh said.

Varun said that he went home and spoke to his mother about it, who told him that Gauri is actually Shah Rukh’s wife. Kajol, meanwhile, is married to Ajay Devgn.

Shah Rukh and Kajol are one of the most popular onscreen couples in the country. They have starred together in a number of hits, including Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan. She made a guest appearance in his last release, Zero, which came out in 2018.

Varun, meanwhile, has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhediya and Ekkis.

