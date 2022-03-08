Divya Dutta: When you are passionate about your craft, you always want to reinvent

National award-winning actor Divya Dutta is in a happy phase as her choice of roles has resulted into getting her more versatile characters to portray on screen.

On her visit to Lucknow, Dutta says, “Last year I was shooting back-to-back and I have shot for one of my finest works in this phase. These are amazing times and I am being offered roles that I have never done before. Itne saal ki jo mehnat ki to not get typecast is paying dividends now.”

Last seen in Hostages2, the pretty actor adds, “I am playing an antagonist in one film while in the other it’s a role in the zone of Hrishikesh (Mukhejee) sir’s film. The series I have wrapped is also totally out of the box! It’s great to be nervous on the sets and it certainly feels nice to have that level of excitement in the roles you do. Working with such diverse directors, I am having a blast!”

Dutta feels she was slightly ahead of her times and it’s great that the scenario too is heading in the same direction. “I was always selective about roles. Thankfully, now audience wants stories and relatable characters. They don’t just want song-dance and glamorous characters! They want to see real things and characters. People who earlier intended to do glamorous roles now want to do story-oriented roles. The range of roles being offered have become bigger and better. When you are passionate about your craft, you always want to reinvent and somewhere audience likes it.”

Dutta has a number of projects lined up for now. “Coming next is Dhaakad, Sharmaji Ki Beti, Dibakar Banejee’s Tees, Anubhav Sinha’s Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai, Umesh Shukla’s Aankh Micholi, two OTT shows and three-four more projects are lined-up.”

Now that she is also an author so what’s next? “I have realised, you never know what tomorrow holds so one should enjoy the present which I am cherishing. And, once I get a chance to expand my horizon so I will be open to it too. One thing I will always be doing and that is have my shoes on! Books have become my second profession and my next will be a collection of short stories, a fiction.”

Dutta has special connect with Lucknow. “Here I have shot Umrao Jaan, Monika, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Lucknow Times and ATPSHH. I have made friends for life in the city. In the last two years, I have not shot here but I know Lucknow phir se shoot ke liye bula hi lega… and see this time I am here for another reason that is my book! It was lovely to connect with friends and bumping into actors in the same hotel as so many shoots are happening there. I was like pura Mumbai yahi baitha hai?”