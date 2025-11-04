Which Khan is most popular among Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir? Anurag Kashyap makes his choice

Anurag Kashyap is clear on who is the most popular among the three Khans of Bollywood: Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir. The actor-director was asked the same question during a chat with Komal Nahta, when he shared that the most popular among the three is definitely Shah Rukh. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan make rare appearance together on stage during an event in Riyadh. See pics) Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan perform during the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.(ANI)

Which Khan is the most popular?

Anurag said, "Lokpriya toh Shah Rukh hi he, Salman he phir Aamir he. Sabse mehnati aur shrewd Aamir he (Shah Rukh is the most popular, then Salman and then Aamir. Aamir is the most hardworking and shrewd). He is a producer.

Anurag has not collaborated with either of the three, but his brother, Abhinav Kashyap has directed Salman in Dabangg. Following the release, the actor and the director had a falling out after which they have not worked with each other. Anurag and Shah Rukh were both part of Luck by Chance, where they had cameo appearances in the Zoya Akhtar film.

Last month at the Joy Forum in Riyadh, the three Khans made a rare appearance together, and talked about their careers and friendship over the years.

Shah Rukh has not had a release in two years, his last release being 2023's Dunki. In September, he was conferred with the National Award for Best Actor for Jawan. Fans saw Aamir recently in Sitaare Zameen Par, while Salman had Sikandar release in theatres during Eid. He will be seen next in Battle of Galwan and is currently hosting Bigg Boss 19.

Shah Rukh will be seen next in King, which will also star Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone. A title reveal video of King was unveiled on Shah Rukh's birthday (November 2), to much social media attention.