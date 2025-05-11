Who was Vikram Gaikwad? Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra pay tributes

Makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad, who died on Saturday, was known for his work in films such as Dangal, Sanju, Omkara, 83, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Ponniyin Selvan, among others. Taking to their respective Instagram Stories, many Bollywood actors, including Anushka Sharma, Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Parineeti Chopra, expressed their grief and paid tribute. (Also Read | Uri, Dangal, 3 Idiots, Omkara makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad dies; Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh express grief) Vikram Gaikwad worked in many films across the Hindi, Marathi, and South Indian industries.

Who was Vikram Gaikwad

Vikram was a National Award-winning makeup artist. Widely respected for his transformative work in cinema, Vikram was a recipient of the National Film Award for Best Makeup Artist on seven occasions. He won the esteemed award for best makeup artist in 2012 for Vidya Balan-starrer Dirty Picture. He also won for the Bengali movie Jaatishwar in 2014. He began his illustrious career with the film Sardar.

Vikram worked in many films across the Hindi, Marathi, and South Indian industries. He worked with the actors in Shakuntala Devi, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, PK, 3 Idiots, Balgandharva, Katyar Kaljat Ghusali and O Kadhal Kanmani. His extensive credits also include Delhi-6, Kaminey, Ishqiya, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Lokmanya, Fatteshikast and Sher Shivraj among others.

What happened to Vikram Gaikwad

He died on Saturday at a Mumbai hospital. Dr Prasanna Paranjpe, Vikram's younger brother, told news agency PTI, “He was hospitalised at Hiranandani Hospital in Powai three days ago due to BP issues. He passed away today at around 8.30 am. His BP was going low, and we were not able to revive him. He was quite well when he was admitted. We were not expecting that he would pass away so soon.” His last rites were performed at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra expressed their grief.

Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh paid tribute to Vikram.

Who all paid tribute to Vikram Gaikwad

Anushka shared a news report about Vikram and wrote, "RIP Dada. Om Shanti (Om symbol and folded hands emojis)." Arjun Kapoor shared a post by hairstylist Aalim Hakim and wrote, "Had the pleasure of watching and admiring dada work his magic when we did Panipat together. A gentle soul with a gracious stroke of genius (folded hand emoji)."

Parineeti Chopra shared a photo of Vikram and said, "Our legendary Vikram dada (two heart and folded hands emojis). Rest in peace. It was an honour to work with you, learn from you, se your magic. Eternally in awe of you." Ranveer Singh wrote, "Dada (dove, nazar amulet, infinity symbol, folded hands and breaking heart emojis)."

Aamir wrote, "It is with great sorrow that we say goodbye to the legendary make-up artist Vikram Gaikwad. I had the pleasure of working with him in films like Dangal, PK and Rang De Basanti, to name a few. He was a true master of his craft, and his work transformed many actors into unforgettable characters that will live forever on screen. Heartfelt condolences to the family from me, and everyone at AKP (folded hands emoji). We will miss you Dada (red heart emoji). a."