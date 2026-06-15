Who was Sanchita Ugale? Everything to know about the 22-year-old Chhaava actor who died by alleged suicide

The Mumbai entertainment industry is mourning the loss of actor Sanchita Ugale, who allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday. At just 22, Sanchita had carved a niche for herself with roles in television shows, OTT projects and films. However, the news of her death has left the television industry shocked and devastated.

Sanchita Ugale's career

Sanchita Ugale was 22 years old.

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Sanchita began her career in television and rose to prominence with her portrayal of Diya in the long-running television show Kumkum Bhagya. She also received praise for playing Ruchita Jaitley in Wagle Ki Duniya. Later, she landed the lead role of Sukoon opposite Sorab Bedi in Dangal TV's Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi.

Sanchita starred in Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava

Sanchita was also trying her luck in films and had appeared in small roles in projects such as Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava and Manoj Bajpayee's Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout. She had over 141,000 followers on Instagram and had featured in commercials for well-known brands including Whisper, Parle-G, Cadbury and others.

Sanchita Ugale's last Instagram post

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{{^usCountry}} Sanchita shared her last Instagram post on Sunday. She posted a video in which she was seen lip-syncing to the popular Hindi song Dafliwale Dafli Baja. The video showed her dressed in a pink ethnic outfit, appearing cheerful and full of energy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sanchita shared her last Instagram post on Sunday. She posted a video in which she was seen lip-syncing to the popular Hindi song Dafliwale Dafli Baja. The video showed her dressed in a pink ethnic outfit, appearing cheerful and full of energy. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fans reacted to her final Instagram post and remembered her fondly. A comment read, "She looked so happy and enjoying her life." Another comment read, "Look at her..she can't commit suicide..she's is looking so happy.." One more comment read, "So sad another beautiful young life gone so soon 😕 RIP 🙏" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans reacted to her final Instagram post and remembered her fondly. A comment read, "She looked so happy and enjoying her life." Another comment read, "Look at her..she can't commit suicide..she's is looking so happy.." One more comment read, "So sad another beautiful young life gone so soon 😕 RIP 🙏" {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Co-star reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Co-star reacts {{/usCountry}}

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Sanchita's Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi co-star Richa Soni reacted to the news of her death. She told E Times, “Mujhe ye khabar hai na, Sanchita jis show mein kaam kar rahi thi, usme jo Dadi thi unhone mujhe call kiya. Mujhe tab pata chala. Uske pehle mujhe bhi messages aa rahe the. Toh mujhe laga kya ye fake news hai? Closely humne kaam kia hai. Main jaanti hu usko. Mujhe yakeen hi nahi hua. (I got to know about this when the actress who played the grandmother in the show Sanchita was working on called me. That’s when I learned about it. Before that, I had been receiving messages too, but I wondered if it was fake news. We had worked closely together. I knew her personally. I simply couldn't believe it.)"

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The police are currently investigating the case.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

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