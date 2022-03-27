Why Ahan Shetty doesn’t want dad Suniel Shetty to produce a film for him

Star kids getting a dream launch by their actor dads is not a new phenomenon in the Hindi film industry. But actor Ahan Shetty did not want his first film to be bankrolled by his father, actor Suniel Shetty. In fact, the actor, who marked his debut with Tadap (2021), insists that he does not want him to produce a film for him in the initial years of his career.

Talking about how he wants to carve a niche for himself basis his own merit, he tells us, “I don’t think I would want to put that kind of pressure on my father. I feel that when you are working with family, you tend to lose that sense of professionalism because you want to do everything right by them and agree with them. I don’t want the line between relationships and professional life to get blurred.”

However, he is quick to add that he looks forward on collaborating with him someday in the latter stages of his career. “In the future, if my father wants to be a producer on a film I’m working on, I would love that. But at this moment it’s best that my family doesn’t get involved in what I’m doing,” he says.

Belong to a family of actors comes with its own perks, and Ahan agrees to it. But while he seeks his family’s creative inputs, especially from his father and sister, actor Athiya Shetty, on the offers that come his way, films do not form a big part of the conversation at home.

“I go to them with scripts since they’re in the same fraternity as me. But that’s not the only thing we talk about. In fact, we try to talk about the film industry as less as possible. It’s important for us to not bring work home,” the 26-year-old signs off.