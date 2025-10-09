New Delhi, Actor Kirti Kulhari says she feels “overwhelmed and proud” as her latest film "Full Plate", directed by Tannishtha Chatterjee, serves as the opening presentation at the Indian Film Festival of Sydney. Will be a moment of pride: Actor Kirti Kulhari on 'Full Plate' opening Indian Film Festival of Sydney

The film’s screening at the festival follows its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival last month, where it received critical acclaim.

Billed as a moving and intimate exploration of food, faith, and everyday resilience, "Full Plate" features Kulhari as a homemaker-turned-cook who challenges patriarchy and stereotypes through her food. It also stars Sharib Hashmi, Indraneil Sengupta, and Monica Dogra in pivotal roles.

“I fall short of words to describe just how thrilled I am that our labour of love will be at the Indian Film Festival of Sydney. There will be a lot of Indians at this festival, and it will be great to watch their reactions to the film. It will truly be a moment of pride as our film gets big and bigger, reaching so many people,” Kulhari said in a statement.

The actor, who is attending the film's screening in Sydney, said she is excited about her first visit to Australia.

“We had a fantastic start with the world premiere at Busan and now with this, my plate sure does seem pretty full! I have never been to Australia before, so I am really looking forward to the whole experience there,” she said.

As part of the festival, the "Four More Shots Please!" star will also take part in a special ‘Women in Film’ panel discussion celebrating female voices in cinema.

Kulhari will next be seen in the fourth season of "Four More Shots Please!" and another untitled film currently in production.

"Full Plate" is produced by Ashutosh Goswami and Anup Chitnis of Ashutosh Entertainments, and Mohaan Nadaar and Ketki Pandit of Teamo HQ Productions Ltd.

